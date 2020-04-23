On March 31, citing the pandemic, President Trump suspended enforcement of some environmental laws in the U.S. The president of the NRDC called it “an open license to pollute.”
Trump is shamelessly using our health crisis as an excuse to push his anti-environmental agenda.
At least 30,000 deaths per year in the U.S. are caused by air pollution alone. Many other people are sickened by pollution, making them more susceptible to diseases like COVID-19.
This disease did not come from nowhere. It was turned loose by our incessant development and degradation of the natural world. Thousands of viruses lurk in wild and domestic animals, and are generally harmless until we exploit the animal and offer the virus the perfect host – humans.
The COVID-19 pandemic was launched when someone ate a wild animal – probably a pangolin - from a “wet market” in China. We need to stop eating everything in sight and leave these animals – and their habitat – alone. That includes here in the U.S., where the Trump administration is pushing for more logging, mining, fracking and oil and gas development on public lands.
We also need to face the reality that climate change can only increase the abundance and severity of diseases. Horrendous tropical diseases like leishmaniasis and Zika are turning up in the U.S.
We need to learn, if we are not to infect ourselves with an even more deadly virus, to leave wild places alone, and find ways to reduce our impact on the natural world. Before it bites back even harder.
