Trump won the election and became Captain of Lifeboat Earth. With his tools of governance, a sharp stick in one hand to poke both friend and foe in the eye (‘cuz he’s tuff), and a gun in the other with which to shoot holes in our lifeboat’s fragile bottom, he foments distrust and conspiracy among the boat’s occupants and threatens to sink it; e.g., yanking the U.S. out of the Paris Climate Accord, weakening the Clean Air and Clean Water Acts, and now, dithering around about the COVID-19 pandemic.

“What’s that you say?” Trump asks. “Oh, the gun shots, don’t worry. I believe I always shoot above the water line, and if I believe it, it’s true, even if it’s not. Don’t ever forget that!”

A desperate voice cries, “How deep’s the water, Mama?”

The frantic reply, “Five feet deep and risin’.”

“That’s a lie,” Trump screams. “Pence always patches the holes. That’s fake news. RUDY!”

Bible-toting lawman, Trump the liar, you’re Captain of our lifeboat?

John Mugaas

Bozeman

