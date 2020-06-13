Trump won the election and became Captain of Lifeboat Earth. With his tools of governance, a sharp stick in one hand to poke both friend and foe in the eye (‘cuz he’s tuff), and a gun in the other with which to shoot holes in our lifeboat’s fragile bottom, he foments distrust and conspiracy among the boat’s occupants and threatens to sink it; e.g., yanking the U.S. out of the Paris Climate Accord, weakening the Clean Air and Clean Water Acts, and now, dithering around about the COVID-19 pandemic.
“What’s that you say?” Trump asks. “Oh, the gun shots, don’t worry. I believe I always shoot above the water line, and if I believe it, it’s true, even if it’s not. Don’t ever forget that!”
A desperate voice cries, “How deep’s the water, Mama?”
The frantic reply, “Five feet deep and risin’.”
“That’s a lie,” Trump screams. “Pence always patches the holes. That’s fake news. RUDY!”
Bible-toting lawman, Trump the liar, you’re Captain of our lifeboat?
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.