I believe Mr. Douglas Smith’s opinion is incorrect in many ways, but let us start with one point. Trump supporters didn’t “come to town.” We are part of this community, like you.
We are people who work in grocery stores, build our roads, raise crops and livestock, work in the hospital and protect all citizens. Maybe you believe you are better than us. You are not. I find your words ignorant since you have never met me or most of those you disparage. I find your words insulting to the community of the Gallatin Valley since I am a native of this valley, taught to respect others.
Being called uneducated doesn’t insult me, but I do find it an insult to my teachers at Manhattan High (‘89) and to all the professors at MSU (’98) business, economics, and political science departments who never showed their political leanings in my classes. I don’t vote for a person. I vote on issues that are important to me. I have to ask after reading your words who is the intolerant person full of hate and fear?
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.