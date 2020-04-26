Many have criticized Mr. Trump’s ignorance for his recent statement that “the president of the United States calls the shots” when it comes to reopening the states from coronavirus closures. Little do they appreciate the value of hyperbole or realize that veracity wasn’t the point.
Mr. Trump’s claim that only he could tell states when to reopen was like Mohammad Ali’s rope-a-dope tactic against George Foreman in 1974. He wanted to create a fury that set him right, in this case by making governors publicly proclaim they were the only ones that had the authority and responsibility to reopen states. Mr. Trump did this to stop Democrats saying they couldn’t reopen states until a perfect medical solution was found, which would result in further economic damage and create arguments against his reelection in the fall.
The governors did as expected. A few days later, Mr. Trump announced federal guidelines for reopening the states, which put the governors in a pickle. If they delayed reopening and it caused more economic damage, they were responsible by their own words. If they reopened too early and more outbreaks occurred, they were responsible. Both ways, Mr. Trump and his administration were not responsible.
Because of Mr. Trump’s brilliant use of hyperbole and Mohammad Ali’s rope-a-dope tactic, a new balance was established that didn’t exist before. Now, the public knows that any further damage to the economy by not reopening states as soon as possible or further outbreaks by reopening too soon are solely the responsibility of state governors. Happily, this creates appropriate political pressure on them to take a broader view and realize that health has many more meanings than biological that are just as important, like economic, employment, commerce and national security.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.