It is with smearing judges and the judicial system that the end begins. In every decade of your adult life in America, our elected officials have accepted the rule of law and the final judgments rendered by American judges and justices. Lawsuits have arisen like dandelions in the spring challenging the acts and policies of Clinton, Bush, Obama and now Trump. There has never been the hint that any of them would refuse to honor the final court decision on any matter (recall Al Gore giving up the presidency because the Supreme Court ruled he should, not because an accurate vote count established he had lost). Until now.
Trump’s allegations of bias against him personally by Justices Ginsburg and Sotomayor, and his disparagement of Judge Jackson in Roger Stone’s case (where a jury — it took 12 unanimous votes — convicted him of serious federal crimes, and Judge Jackson had no vote) are the opening gambits to assault, neutralize, and ultimately ignore our judicial system. To lay the groundwork to claim that judicial decisions and jury verdicts Trump does not like do not apply to him or those affected by them. He is using the power of the presidency to discredit our judicial system to argue (it surely is coming) that our courts do not restrain him. He is trying to convince you of this.
Make no mistake. These are the seeds of tyranny. This is the first overt step toward despotism. This begins the gutting of the rule of law. This is how the destruction of our way of governance begins. Step up, speak up, right now. One can sit still and hope for change no longer – it isn’t coming unless you do something. Contact your elected officials, for starters. Move on to next steps if they do nothing.