Four years ago, thousands of snow geese landed on the toxic waters of the Berkeley Pit in Butte. As many as four thousands of these spectacular birds died from drinking water laced with heavy metals from decades of mining.
Up to 1.3 billion birds die in the U.S. every year from electrocution, poisoning, oil spills, building and wind turbine collisions, and other human causes. Under federal law, companies that fail to take measures to protect birds can face stiff fines. In Butte, create measures such as air guns, noise and drones are now used to keep geese from landing.
The Trump administration, however, has just severely cut protection for migratory birds such as eagles, hawks, swans, songbirds, and yes, snow geese.
Gutting protection for migratory birds that have suffered the loss of billions in recent decades is cruel, heartless and unnecessary.
Millions of people derive great pleasure from watching and learning about birds. These wild animals are lively, colorful and bring joy and action to our yards. Their migrations stitch together the vast and fascinating natural world.
Trump’s rollbacks could be the nail in the coffin for many migratory species that are threatened with extinction.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.