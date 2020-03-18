As I write this letter, COVID-19 in now in Montana. That is why we, our neighbors, community, health professionals, state and local government, in one word, the people of the United States are stepping up to fight the pandemic that is upon us.
That is because Trump, increasingly alone in his fragile ego and his manifest incompetence, makes the crisis even worse every day. He has once again fallen far short of the leadership we expect in our president. Don’t you think that It is really time for our infant-in-chief to retire to Mar a Lago where he can tweet and golf his brains out, bathed in the warm sun of the adulation of the few, the rich, and sometimes famous.