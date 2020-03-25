Trump's 'gross incompetence' must be acknowledged Guy Crawford Mar 25, 2020 47 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please join with me in referring to the corona virus as the "Trump Flu" in all future conversations and correspondence in acknowledgement of the president's gross incompetence in handling the pandemic crisis. Guy CrawfordBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Incompetence Pandemic Crisis Medicine Trump Flu Virus Correspondence Acknowledgement Submit a letter Letter Policy To enhance the public discussion on issues, the Chronicle encourages letters from our readers. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Thank-you letters, letters in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. We will also not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. More from this section Trump's decisive actions have served country well Posted: 47 minutes ago. Bullock, not Daines, will provide real leadership Posted: 47 minutes ago. Exercise routine will help you beat COVID-19 blues Posted: 47 minutes ago. Quarantining airport arrivals will help protect us Posted: 47 minutes ago. Combating climate change will help control pandemics Posted: March 24, 2020 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you approve or disapprove how the Trump administration is handling the coronavirus crisis? You voted: approve disapprove Vote View Results Back