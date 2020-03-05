When I was a child at the end of WWII and thereafter, the only playground I knew was the streets. Boys of different ages played together; girls likewise. Very often, the boys' language was not for polite company. My father, a milkman, gone for long hours each day, knowing from his own childhood what street profanities were like, forbade such language in our house and told my mother to send me to my bedroom if I transgressed.
One day I forgot myself and uncharacteristically ran off a string of curses at my older brother; and so, deservedly punished, I was kept in my room for a week. It being summer, I could see my friends playing outside and hear waves break, the ocean being a block away. I learned my lesson. My language at home, thereafter, was as clean as clean could be.
So it has been with dismay that I have heard strings of slurs and profanities from our president. What an embarrassment to our country at home and on the world's stage; a terrible role model to our children; a man who seemingly never learned how to moderate his temper or his language. He must never have heard of the Third Commandment: “Thou shalt not take the name of the Lord thy God in vain”; or the Epistle to the Colossians, 3:8: “But now you must put them all away: anger, wrath, malice, slander, and obscene talk from your mouth.”
What is especially dismaying is when Trump uses such language at his rallies and his fans laugh and cheer raucously. Do they think he's representative of our United States? He's much more than just an embarrassment.