Last night I tuned into Vlad and Donald’s show, The Apparatchik. This episode was called "Coup de Grace," where they were talking about one of Vlad’s favorite dishes. In case you missed it, they shared the recipe.
Ingredients: One large democratic republic, a diverse population of citizens, a constant stream of propaganda, a heaping portion of doubt, a large number of guns, salt to taste.
In a large melting pot, bring democracy to a boil. Add population.
Direct propaganda and sow doubt into population. This will help separate the population along naturally occurring and easily manipulated divisions of race, geography and political affiliation.
Stir continuously. Doubt and propaganda will bring out the flavors of confusion and fear. Add salt as divisions start to appear. Salt will accentuate the anger, helping break down social bonds, including those of family.
While continuing to stir in propaganda and doubt, watch as loyalists identify themselves through symbols, actions and language. Add more propaganda. Now the guns. Loyalists will use the propaganda to dehumanize others and the guns to keep others from rising.
And voila — a coup. Serves a party willing to maintain power at any cost.
