A recent report from the New York budget office predicts the coronavirus will cost New York $243 billion. Gov. Cuomo and Mayor De Blasio are demanding the federal government bail them out, otherwise New York will not be able to pay for essential services, like police, fire, schools and transit. Failing to bail out New York, they say, will prevent it from recovering, which will adversely affect the rest of the nation. They say, bailing out New York is justified because the federal government has bailed out private industries that are affected by the virus, like the airlines.
They’re wrong for two reasons.
One is that New York was in financial trouble long before the virus. It’s had significant budget deficits over the past decade, and had a $6 billion deficit for 2020 because of exploding costs in its healthcare and other programs long before the virus arrived. Now, New York is attempting to extort money from other federal taxpayers to pay, in part, for its extravagant social imperatives.
Second, federal assistance to troubled industries is justified, but assistance to mismanaged and misguided state governments is not. Assistance to troubled industries often results in recovery, which produces goods, services, jobs, and tax revenue, while assistance to bankrupt state governments only continues their wayward practices, consumes tax revenues, and produces nothing.
America was built on principles of self-sufficiency, hard work, and responsibility. There are consequences for success and failure. The concept of free markets is based on consequences being felt. Mr. Trump was right to begin holding governments, entities, and individuals responsible to make America great again. He’s right in holding New York responsible to pay for its profligate practices and in declining to bail it out on the backs of other Americans.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.