The Washington Post has documented over 16,000 lies and misleading statements by President Trump since he took office. The man is a pathological liar and that is a provable, indisputable fact. He has lied so many times, I cannot believe anything that comes out of his mouth. And that is a terrible thing to say about the President of the United States.
I cannot understand why anyone, including Steve Daines and Greg Gianforte, would support Trump unless they share his sewer-level values for truthfulness, honesty and integrity.
The New York Times reported that the Republicans got a tax break for billionaires like Trump and his son-in-law Kushner in the $2 trillion coronavirus relief package. Daines and Gianforte helped make it happen. Talk about raking it in at the expense of all of us, especially at a time like this.
