Juan Peron, Saddam Hussein, and Shah Reza Pahlavi all had their secret police. Now we do, too. They arrest without warrant and don’t have their names on their uniforms like legitimate police officers or soldiers. They operate without the consent of local governors and mayors.
They work in secret so that during future investigations they can’t be identified. Is this just a dress rehearsal for Election Day? Will thousands will be rounded up to prevent them from voting? Is that how we want our leaders to be reelected?
Our junior U.S. senator had the opportunity to stop this kind of thing, but he chose to acquit the president. Only Mitt Romney had the courage check him.
Our leader now says masks are patriotic, but his charade as a reasonable person is short lived.
Inauguration day, Jan. 20, has celebrated the peaceful transition of power. Will this continue?
These letters are increasingly difficult to write because things change so quickly. By the time of printing, it’s obsolete. So many abuses that they’re taken for granted.
Leaders above the law (Saddam, Reza, Juan, and Donald) are not trusted by leaders of other countries. Enjoy this exclusive club, Mr. President.
