Dear Douglas M. Smith, I can’t believe you are able to spot uneducated, racist, ignorant and hate filled people while they are driving down the road. You must have some sort of super power that I'm thankful I don’t have.
I have never met you, Douglas M. Smith, I really can’t judge the quality of your character or what morals you choose to live your life by. One thing I can tell about your personality, Douglas M. Smith, is that you are full of hatred for your fellow Americans who happen to have a different viewpoint than yourself. I don’t know if you are uneducated, racist, full of hate, or ignorant, so please don’t attach those labels to me and my fellow Trump supporters.
When Donald J. Trump wins the election in November, you should just take a deep breath and try to relax, because if you get this worked up over proud Americans supporting their president, another four years is going to be very hard on your blood pressure. My name is Jeff Elzey, I am proud to be living in the greatest country on this planet, and a supporter of one of the greatest presidents in American history.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.