Mr. Trump casually proclaimed earlier this month that he was fearful that the American public would "panic" if told the actual truth regarding the coronavirus pandemic last February. Does this not imply that he was more concerned about panic reduction and re-election than saving human lives?
From Jan. 28 until early March, Trump intentionally deceived America in a deliberate effort to downplay the threat posed by COVID-19. Instead of taking decisive action based on very credible information, he seemed to be pre-occupied with campaign rallies, golf matches, and "Twitter-storming." Regardless of his noble intentions, this unethical, incompetent, boorish, deceptive, bully conman is not and never was, qualified to serve as POTUS -- bottom line upfront.
Indeed, you have the freedom to believe whatever you desire, but you sacrifice your credibility whenever you blatantly disregard the truth and moreover, embracing false reality never changes actual truth at all. Compromising your moral values to support an unethical politician undermines our democratic system, and leads to corruption, violence and anarchy. The Apostle John's statement is just as relevant today as it was nearly 2,000 years ago.... "You will know the truth, and the truth will set you free." John 8:32
