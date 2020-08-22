Trump has been piling straw after straw on the proverbial camel's (that is, our country's) back. Here are some of the straws that he has been piling on the poor camel.
Rolling back restrictions on methane gas emissions and on 100 other environmental regulations. Overseeing the worst economic quarter in over a century. Failing the nation during the coronavirus pandemic: “We have it under control “and “It will go away,” while there have been over five million cases and 170,000 deaths, as well as shortages of PPE and tests. Pursuing a suit against the ACA while Americans are losing their health insurance. Playing golf when 40 million can't make mortgage payments and 30 million are food deprived. Debasing the prestige of the presidency with scare tactics, empty threats, and adolescent name-calling, plus 20,000 lies since 2016. Casting doubt on the validity of our elections. Hamstringing the post office. Saying no one has done more for Blacks in our history while encouraging white nationalists. Exacerbating violence in Portland by sending in, unasked, truncheon-wielding unidentified troops.
Finally, the last straw: Trump himself and his self-aggrandizing character, claiming everything he does is the greatest ever. No wonder he's broken the camel's back.
