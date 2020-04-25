I know it’s hard to keep up. Let’s try. Trump is very fond of pitching untested COVID-19 cures. Dr. Anthony Fauci was asked in a press conference if one of these nostrums could work. “The answer is no.” Then the president responded: “May work, may not. I feel good about it. That’s all it is, just a feeling, you know, smart guy.”
When Trump goes off like that, like for example, telling the states that they are in charge, the next day he’s the final authority, and then on another day cheering on mobs to “liberate” their states, this is beyond lying. It is a classic example of comedian Stephen Colbert’s invented concept he called “truthiness.” Truthiness is what you feel in your gut, a “truth” liberated from any notion of objective facts.
Said another way, facts themselves are biased. Yes, Trump’s default position is to lie, 18,000 and counting so far. On April 13, he said: “When somebody is president of the United States, the authority is total.” Objectively untrue. The next day, he reverses himself and puts the states in charge. He is successful in holding his base and driving the majority of Americans nuts because he instinctively acts from the advice of George Costanza who, when caught in a lie, tells comedian Jerry Seinfeld: “Jerry, it’s not a lie if you believe it’s true.’
