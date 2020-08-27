Using classic advertising techniques, Donald Trump has moved the goalposts on what it means to be American and co-opted the symbol of the American flag for his own fascistic ends.
By speaking to people whose identities already include a love for America and who carry a half-intuited nostalgia for a greatness that never actually was, Trump has convinced them that he and they serve the same symbol. Trump’s obvious violations of the Constitution are then blocked out of awareness by those who are committed to the values Trump’s words claim to uphold.
This is why otherwise intelligent people are easily programmed to justify gutting the postal service in the midst of a primarily mail-in election. They want to be on the side of “America” and “freedom” and “greatness,” symbols Trump has redefined to fit his narrative, all the while acting in direct opposition to what those words actually mean.
We are all more susceptible to being influenced by symbols than we want to believe which is why it’s so easy. Trump is no dummy and we’re in dangerous waters. If “America” and “freedom” are what you serve, ensure they are the real things. Our republic is at stake.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.