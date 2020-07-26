Recently, Dr. Anthony Fauci stated that we are “still knee deep in the first wave” of the COVID-19 pandemic. Trump’s response: “I disagree with him. I think we are in a good place” (his "good place" is 140,185 deaths as of July 16). We can add that lie to the 20,055 he’s already told (as of July 9, per the Washington Post) - now averages 23 per day! - but this one is particularly egregious, coming as it did as the nation racked up more than 50,000 new COVID-19 cases a day for the last four days.
A pathological liar, Trump lying about this, too, is no shocker; but for pure shamelessness, it’s a new low even for the Malignant-Narcissist-in-Chief. But if, for whatever reason, you’ve let him slide on the previous 20,055 lies, you should very much pay attention to this one, as it’s a matter of life or death - yours and your loved ones.
Trump is clearly mentally ill - a sociopath, per the now-thousands of signatories from the mental health fields - but McConnell, Daines, et al., don’t have that excuse. For the health and safety of us all, flush the whole rotten Republican bushel in November!
