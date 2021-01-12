To paraphrase Franklin Roosevelt on Dec. 8, 1941, the actions witnessed in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021 will be remembered as a day of infamy, both in our country and in world history.
Sen. Daines, Gov. Gianforte and Rep. Rosendale, you are complicit with regards to what happened. While I truly want to believe your words condemning the activities of the violent protestors to the 2020 election results, your unquestioning support of the man who approved of and incited the mayhem put those claims in question.
I truly hope that your names appear in the history books, in bold type. You all owe not only your constituents in Montana but the entire country a sincere apology. Your fealty to a man whose apparent primary concern is retention of personal power at any cost and self-aggrandizement is part of the problem, not the solution. And we all badly need a solution to the current division of our country.
Donald Trump, through his actions, has shamed the country and broken the Republican Party. I urge you to not only acknowledge your misguided support of him but also to see that he does not walk away unscathed. Even in the waning days of his presidency, he has the ability to create even more chaos and violence. Do what you can to send him away now, in disgrace.
I lived through the Nixon debacle but this is worse. I think that I speak for others when I say that it does not matter how I voted in 2020. I am an American.
