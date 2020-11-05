President Trump has given up on us, given up on America, in the fight against the coronavirus. He said so himself in an interview in August, when asked about the deaths from the virus, responded, “It is what it is.” If there were any doubt about the president’s and his administration’s abject surrender to the corona virus, it was answered on Sunday when the White House chief of staff Mark Meadows stated, “We are not going to control the pandemic,” focusing, he said, on ex post facto vaccines, therapeutics, and mitigation.
Wait, what? The president is the leader of the most powerful nation in the world, has access to the immense resources of the federal government and its many agencies and departments, can utilize the bully pulpit of his office to encourage the nation and model appropriate behavior such as mask wearing… and he’s giving up? The president has abandoned any effort to defeat the corona virus in the time before a vaccine is available. President Trump has abandoned the American people, has given up on us. It is time the American people give up on him.
