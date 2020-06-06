One of the most disturbing incidents in the past week of unrest occurred when President Trump had police use tear gas on peaceful protesters so that he could pose in front of a church holding a Bible. He seemed unfamiliar with how to hold “a Bible,” so it’s likely he’d have trouble opening it up and finding its verses on humility, its verses on being honest, its verses on respecting others, and its verses on showing compassion to the poor, the sick, the orphaned, and the alien (read: immigrant).
I wonder if he can find the verse about loving others as you love yourself, which happens to be the exact thing the protesters are asking people to do. It is ironic that people standing up for biblical ideals of justice and an end to oppression were tear gassed by a man holding a Bible. It is sad that so many Christians can continue to support a man who embodies almost everything we are called to oppose.
