This election season is our moment of truth.
The most corrupt president in American history is shredding our Constitution and waging war against our nation’s founding principles of freedom, justice and domestic tranquility.
A draft-dodging coward, he mocks as “losers” and “suckers” our family members and friends who died on battlefields fighting for our freedoms.
Bragging on tape about lying to us about the coronavirus, he does not care that more than 215,000 Americans have died from COVID – more than all battlefield deaths during the American Civil War and far more COVID deaths than any other nation.
He promises he will repeal the Affordable Care Act, thus denying insurance coverage for tens of millions of American families. His budget proposals cut tens of billions of dollars from our Social Security.
He is supported by many politicians more concerned about their political power and personal riches than our families and our great nation.
Common-sense Republicans, Democrats and independents alike, we will choose patriotism, truth and democracy by voting Democratic and thus rejecting Donald Trump’s and Trump-allied Republicans’ disrespect and betrayal of our families, our lives, our freedoms, our nation our democracy.
