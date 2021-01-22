Thank you President Trump, Sen. Daines and Rep. Rosendale for standing up for our country.
The storming of the Capitol was caused by the left, far more than Trump. Nonstop hate for Trump and his supporters has resulted in destruction and crime across our country. There’s also a double standard when it comes to impeachment. Consider Democrat Jerrold Nadler proclaiming the following when Clinton was in office:
"There must never be a narrowly voted impeachment or an impeachment supported by one of our major political parties and opposed by the other ... Such an impeachment will produce a divisiveness and bitterness in our politics for years to come and will call into question the very legitimacy of our political institutions.”
A few facts for you to consider:
The Right believes in freedom, liberty, the constitution, free enterprise, opportunity, peace through strength, good education for all, law and order, legal immigration, freedom of speech, the right of citizens to defend themselves, religious freedom, ending wars, energy independence, full employment, minimizing abortion, lower taxes, and fewer stifling government regulations on business. Our “America First” mantra simply says it is time for U.S. taxpayers to no longer be taken advantage of in financing foreign wars, foreign security, foreign trade, and foreign employment.
The Left, on the other hand, believes in the worshiping of government, cancel culture that erases history, teaching children we are a racist nation, paying billions of dollars to murderous regimes (Iran), defunding police forces, breaking immigration laws, open borders, destroying free speech, eliminating the right to bear arms, raising taxes, bankrupting our nation with pie in the sky programs that are guaranteed to fail, and a dangerous fascination with Democratic Socialism based on godless Marxism that has resulted in catastrophic failure wherever it’s been tried.
