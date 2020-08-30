When Trump took office as president you could, as a U.S. citizen, travel to nearly any of the 195 countries in the world. Now? Well, not so much. Due partly to Trump’s bungling of the coronavirus pandemic, much of the world us closed to us.
There are now only nine countries we can travel to with no restrictions, including the ever-alluring Albania, Kosovo and Serbia. Nine countries! We can travel to 21 other countries if we adhere to significant restrictions like 14-day quarantines. Most of these countries are in the Caribbean.
The entire European Union is closed to us. Much of Africa is off limits. New Zealand? Australia? Most of South America? Forget it. Canada? Nope.
Remember when Trump said the virus would “go away?” Remember when he told us to drink bleach to fight it off? Remember when he was going to make America great?
Instead we have become the nation with the most COVID-19 infections and deaths. In the entire world. Trump deserves the blame for this more than any other person.
If you vote for Trump after all his corruption, lies and laziness, after his complete failure to protect U.S. citizens against this deadly disease, I feel sorry for you, and for my country.
