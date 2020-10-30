I am a nurse and I had an experience in nursing school that drove home to me the amount of power patients give us when they are vulnerable. Because of this I have a deeply held belief that power over others should be held sacred and one must maintain the highest ethical standards to be worthy of that power.
One should avoid even the appearance of impropriety when given power over others. “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose any voters, ok? It’s like incredible.” “And when you’re a star you can do it, you can do anything.” These words (which the president said and does not deny saying) made me a “Never-Trumper.”
Someone who delights in abusing power should not be given power over others. There is an old saying that when someone tells you who they are you should listen. This president hasn’t been afraid to tell us who he is and unfortunately he admits he is someone unworthy of the sacred task of holding power over others.
