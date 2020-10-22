He knew about the dangers of covid and lied to the American people to protect the stock market, leading to the deaths of over 200,000 Americans.
He called military personnel and veterans “suckers” and “losers.” He’s a tax cheat and owes hundreds of millions to unknown entities. He’s trying to steal another term by making us doubt our election process. He’s a liar. He’s a fraud. He’s a racist. He belongs in jail, not in the White House.
He and all of his swamp enablers must go, including Daines and Gianforte. Let’s put an end to this nonsense once and for all. Vote Biden, Bullock, Cooney and Williams.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.