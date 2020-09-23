Bozeman motorists: Please, when a bicyclist is at a stop sign waiting to cross a street, following the rules of traffic, do not stop and wave us across the street! While it seems like a nice gesture, it is confusing and potentially dangerous to both other motorists and bicyclists.
Most Bozeman drivers understand and respect that the rules of the road apply to bicycles so when you treat us as a pedestrian, it creates a hazardous situation, and unnecessarily holds up traffic. Our streets are so busy these days that it can really make a mess and disrupt traffic flow. If, for some reason, I need to cross a street with my bike as a pedestrian, it is my responsibility to dismount my bike and cross at the sidewalk. I sometimes do.
Importantly, children under 15 are allowed to ride on the sidewalks, and always warrant our special attention and assistance with crossing. I encourage all to check out the city bike rules at Bozeman.net and share them with your family.
And please, for those of us trying to ride as commuters – treat us as you would any other vehicle; we are subject to all the rules of the road too. Thanks for sharing the road with us. We appreciate your consideration.
