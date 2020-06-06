We are writing to thank John Heilman for his letter to the editor on May 31 and to second his requests. Many of us in Bozeman are troubled by recent national events and the long history preceding them. The questions John posed for local law enforcement are reasonable requests for information.
Transparency between these agencies and the public as to training, policies and procedures, and community relations allows all of us the opportunity to better understand where our strengths and vulnerabilities lie, and to make the necessary corrections to decrease the likelihood of seeing tragic events unfold in our community.
It would be wonderful to see a public meeting held in the spirit of community building and cooperation that focused on John's questions.
