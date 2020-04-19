During the shelter-in-place order order, Peets Hill has become the "prison yard" for the many people who live near the Galligator Trail, It is where we go for an hour of fresh air and exercise and a break from the routines of home confinement, broken only by the biweekly trip to the grocery store.
Most people who come to Peets Hill are walking, often with their dogs. Many are from neighboring retirement communities. A minority of users are running or mountain biking.
Recent research is raising questions about whether the 6-foot distancing rule is adequate when people are running or biking, suggesting you should stay 30-60 feet away to avoid contagion from droplets. These distance recommendations don't even take into account the extra exertion of running/biking up a pretty steep hill like Peets Hill.
When my husband and I pass a runner or biker, it is often up to us to get off the trail which is no more than 6-feet wide, and I sometimes wonder if walking on Peets Hill is a risky behavior on our part.
If most of the users were runners and bikers, we would take our walking elsewhere. But since walkers are the majority, I wonder if the town, during this coronavirus time, shouldn't consider temporarily banning running and biking on Peets Hill and the Galligator Trail. There are many empty streets at the moment for runners and bikers who want a good workout.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.