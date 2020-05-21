Identity politics, concerns over racial, religious, ethnic, sexual, social, cultural and other identities, wrongly separates people by race, creed, belief, etc., ignoring that human nature everywhere is the same, although not admitted by many.
Philosopher Socrates counted it a great day when he discovered that behind the varying languages and dialects and nodes of thought and expression all men had the same kind of mind.
Philosopher Spencer found himself in a new world of thought when he at last saw that “humanity is an organism.”
“Men change,” said the wise Goethe, “but man remains the same.”
Racial distinctions, sex, color, language, creeds, and politics have splintered our human family into diverse and too often quarreling groups, but while people change in language, in theories and in customs from generation to generation, there is one thing that does not change either in time or place -- a common humanity that ever remains the same.
From the mist-hung distance of the remotest times unto our own hour, people, of whatever identity, have sought goodness, truth, and beauty.
It is unfortunate that too many creeds, moralities and sects, whether they be political, social, or religious, cater to the accidental and temporary needs of people, and too often divide rather than unite our hard-driven struggling race.
“We the People” must begin to call for the elimination of identity politics, seek to penetrate the seemingly impregnable mantle of victimhood, and see everyone as a member of a common humanity.
