To all the anti-maskers out there, please go online and see how other countries have handled this pandemic.
South Korea, population 51.3 million, one of the most urbanized countries on the planet, and with no warning, should have been overwhelmed by the virus. Their death total on Nov. 23 was 509, for 9.9 deaths per million. Why was that? If you look at news reports of thousands of workers walking around during lunch, every single one of them will be properly wearing a medical grade mask.
Now let’s compare that to the USA. Population 328.2 million, the richest country on Earth, supposedly the best health care system, and six weeks of warning. We have lost 260,402 or 793.4 deaths per million, or 80 times Korea's death rate. Another way to look at it: If we had done as well as Korea we would have 3,258 dead. So that's 257,144 extra dead Americans.
The difference being: They have a government that follows the science, and a citizenry that is willing to sacrifice a little freedom to protect their country. And we have "Make America Great Again." God, please help us.
And for the rest of you, thank you for wearing a mask. And thank you for your patriotism.
