Ben Franklin said, “Nothing is certain but death and taxes.” The current occupant (hopefully to become a tenant at sufferance due to eviction by election) is successfully proving that only half of that old saw is true.
The disgrace surrounding the current campaign for Montana’s seat in the U.S. Senate has dissolved into a case of who can throw more money into the dark well of political negative advertising.
Local news reports that as of last count $85 million has been spent on political advertising with more to come. Montanans have been subjected to more political ads than residents of any other state. To what end?
In the last four days I have received about 20 flyers touting the virtues and/or vices of numerous candidates. I have actually read them. This is high grade bovine residue reduced to paper. They all contain half-truths, unprovable assertions, out of context statements, unachievable promises and enough political and personal insults to bring on a degree of mental fatigue and physical nausea which will only be cured by (hopefully) Election Day.
And, in the real world, the plot by a group of either low IQ revolutionaries or escaped mental patients to kidnap the governor of Michigan and fire bomb the state capitol must be viewed by the world as a society coming unhinged. These cretins, if found guilty, should be incarcerated in the same cell with only a copy of the Constitution and the tax code for reading material. After several years of studying they will still be stupid and confused but justice might just be served.
However, this might be considered cruel and unusual punishment. Worse, force them to run for public office. It couldn’t get much worse.
