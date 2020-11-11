To the members of the Bozeman School Board: Thank you for your time, your dedication and your service to our community. When you decided to run for election to the board, I doubt that you contemplated a term requiring countless hours away from your career and family to deal with an unprecedented health pandemic.
I question whether you envisioned a divided constituency, each with a different opinion on the best course of action. I can hardly believe that you expected to negotiate a minefield of complexities that change day by day, and be subject to hurtful verbal attacks. You probably never expected to choose between sending students to school full-time and risking community health, or keeping them home causing a generational learning gap and creating significant disparity between families with resources and those without. And you probably didn't realize that as a volunteer you are expected to have a crystal ball to see into the future. When you chose to run for your position, I assume that you were volunteering your time in the best interests of our children and our community.
I have watched the virtual meeting as you have worked your way through the science, public comments and staff recommendations for school openings. I believe that you have carefully listened to both the staff and the public. I believe that your decisions have been made with careful deliberation and reasoning.
I have seen no evidence that your decisions have been reckless or made without thoughtful consideration of widely varying viewpoints. I believe that you have done a yeoman's job, as volunteers, in steering the ship in this turbulent sea. I am confident that you are able and willing to turn the rudder or trim the sails as the pandemic evolves. Thank you for your service.
