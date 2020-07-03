I am so pleased at how well we in Gallatin County have responded to the COVID-19 pandemic. We have had few cases and few deaths compared to the rest of the country, and most people respected the shelter-in-place order. What I am not pleased about is that so many of our citizens are not wearing masks.
Masks need to be made mandatory for anyone inside a building and most especially for restaurant staffs. I will not return to any restaurant or store that does not respect me and my health by not requiring all to wear a mask. It is easier to wear a mask than a ventilator!
I do not remember that the definition of freedom and liberty is the lack of respect, caring and wellbeing for our fellow citizens. When this is over we all need to feel that we have done our part.
