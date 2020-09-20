I am very afraid of the spread of COVID-19 in our country, but I’m even more afraid of our authoritarian regime leader and his cronies who have for the last four years been trying to rob America of the democracy guaranteed to us by our nation’s founders and the Constitution.
Trump is hateful, selfish, divisive, dishonest and unethical. He does not believe in laws of any type. He believes he has exclusive power over all, which makes him the most dangerous person in our country.
He has not "drained the swamp;" instead, he has filled it with cronies (some elected, but others appointed to positions they are not qualified to hold) who are aiding and abetting his corruption for fear of losing their cushy jobs, political careers, or being otherwise publicly ostracized.
Wake up, America. Our democracy is far too precious to lose for us or future generations. We can put an end to this attempt to take down our government by exercising our right to vote in the upcoming general election. Let’s rid the country of Trump and Trumpism now. Vote pro-democracy candidates Biden, Bullock, and Williams at the national level and others all the way down to the local level.
