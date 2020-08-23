I’m sick of saying the words “there is no right answer” regarding the problem facing our nation. Because that’s not true.
There is a right answer for stopping a pandemic and minimizing community spread and lives lost. And there is a right answer for how children learn best, for the emotional/mental/educational/social and even economic needs of children and families.
The problem we face, the cause of the knot in the pit of our stomachs, is that those two right answers are not the same. And there will undoubtedly be repercussions for each. We don’t know the long-term consequences of COVID-19; we don’t know how many kids, parents or loved ones will get sick. There is so much unknown, how can we confidently move forward in person? And yet, we do know the consequences of remote schooling: lost jobs, kids left home alone, missed meals, failing to meet the educational, social and mental health needs of our children. We know those consequences and they are dire. So how can we confidently move forward remotely?
I don’t have any answers. I’m not even sure what my own family will choose. I guess my right answer is that we move forward giving one another grace. Grace to our neighbors who choose remote learning for the health of their families. Grace to our neighbors who send their kids back and pray for the best. Grace to our teachers and school board, who are making the best decisions and plans they can. Grace to our kids as they work through big feelings of loneliness and anxiety and tough first days ahead. And maybe most importantly, grace to ourselves for losing our patience too quickly, for not knowing, changing our minds, and being scared. We are all just doing the best we can for those we love.
