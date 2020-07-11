If your car is newer than 20 or so years, turning it off is better for the engine than leaving it running. Today’s cars warm up more efficiently when they’re driving than sitting in a driveway, parking lot or when you pull over to use your phone.
Breathing exhaust fumes can damage brain cells and may be linked to autism. Idling is linked to increases in asthma, allergies, heart and lung disease and cancer. Kids are especially vulnerable because they inhale more air per pound of body weight, and lots of idling happens near schools. If you want to stay cool inside your car in summer, roll down the window. If you want to stay warm in winter, wear your hat and coat.
