National Parks Conservation Association applauds Gov. Bullock, Superintendent Sholly, and leadership in Park County for implementing such a progressive COVID-19 surveillance testing program to safeguard the health of park staff and gateway communities. This effort should be a model for national parks across the country.
We encourage those who visit the region to take in Yellowstone’s iconic wildlife and towering waterfalls to continue to play their part in protecting our community by socially distancing even when outside and wearing a mask when near others so that the region’s national parks and gateway communities can remain open. It is important for us to remember that we can all do our part to prevent a second shutdown, one which many of the gateway businesses that help drive the region’s thriving economy might not be able to weather.
