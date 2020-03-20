We are in uncertain times with the outbreak of COVID-19. However, for the families in Gallatin County who live in poverty, the possibility of losing their home or job compounds this uncertainty.
The effects of coronavirus will be far reaching and go beyond public health.
Hourly workers have already begun to see significant reduction in their paychecks and there is a very real possibility that we will begin to see layoffs. For many of our neighbors who do not have sufficient, if any, paid sick leave, an illness for themselves or a member of their family will mean serious losses to their household income as well.
As schools across the state close, working parents will also struggle with the issue of childcare. Many parents will be forced to make the decision between paying for childcare or taking extended unpaid leave from work.
In Bozeman, the average medium home price is $490,000 and average rent for an apartment is $1,500. The average medium household income is $46,422, which means most families can only afford a house worth $190,000. Many families in our valley are one pay check away from homelessness, even with two working family members.
In fact, 43% of American households are at risk of homelessness, unable to afford basic necessities. These are families that if faced with an unexpected expense of $400, would either not be able to cover it.
In crises such as this one, it is important that we display compassion and caring for every member of our community. While we may not be able to physically come together, now is the time to show solidarity in the protection of our most vulnerable citizens.