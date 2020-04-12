Stuck at home? Watch winter give way to spring. You’ll see it if you're patient and quiet.
Don’t doubt that it will happen, being driven by undeniable forces that are as old as the ages, forces that dwarf the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nature is near perfect in its stubborn pursuit of life and change. As part of nature we’re part of that stubbornness, if we choose to be.
What an opportunity the moment provides for us to remake ourselves to better celebrate one another and our connectedness. To watch winter give way to spring as a reminder that this moment too shall pass and that we can be better than we’ve been. To ask: How did I do? Was I lacking? Was I generous with all things that matter?
