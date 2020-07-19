On June 17, the U.S. Senate passed the Great American Outdoors Act which is headed for a House vote on July 22. This bipartisan legislation fully funds the Land and Water Conservation Fund, our nation’s most successful conservation program which provides much needed dollars for repairs and maintenance projects on our public lands.
During a time when our nation faces unprecedented challenges and economic uncertainty, the Great American Outdoors Act would make targeted investments on our lands and waters, funding a wealth of conservation and access projects across the country. It would fund LWCF at $900 million in perpetuity, funds which come directly from offshore oil revenue. It also would provide public land management agencies, including the U.S. Forest Service, National Wildlife Refuge System, National Park Service and Bureau of Land Management, $9.5 billion over the next five years to repair damaged roads, trails, bridges and water structures.
This legislation took decades of hard work and relentless advocacy by outdoorsmen and women committed to preserving our wild public lands, waters and wildlife, as well as willing collaboration by members of both parties.
On behalf of the Montana Chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, I want to thank Sens. Tester and Daines for supporting this landmark bill.
Now is the time to ask Rep. Gianforte to follow their leadership and send this bill swiftly to the president’s desk! Let him know how important this is to you and all hunters and anglers across Montana. Give him a call at (202) 225-3211
