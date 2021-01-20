Immediately after our Civil War in places where neighbors and families fought against each other, there was need to regain trust through reconciliation. Farmers needed to cooperate to harvest crops.
Our governing leaders could face open revolt on Jan. 20 with heavily-armed people parading across the country cheered by crowds.
Urge President-elect Biden to focus on the following in his Inaugural Address, and urge our Montana Congressional Delegation to be in solidarity:
Restore faith in voting through a bipartisan election commission to find and analyze all voting irregularities and issue a formal report within 30 days. By Jan. 20, 2022, recommend to the states, standards for in-person-voting, mail-in-voting, and electronic/mechanical scanning and counting machines.
Restore faith in accuracy of information in print and electronic media. Protect free speech while protecting us from disinformation. Reaffirm trust in evidence-based journalism through rigorous standards of verification. Sen. Daines: “There’s been dangerous rhetoric from all sides, and I condemn all of it, whether it came from President Trump, or it comes from another group.”
Reconcile our differences with Lincoln’s words: “With malice toward none; with charity for all; with firmness in the right, as God gives us to see the right, let us strive on to finish the work we are in; to bind up the nation’s wounds; to care for him who shall have borne the battle, and for his widow, and his orphan—to do all which may achieve and cherish a just, and a lasting peace, among ourselves, and with all nations.”
Acknowledge the grievance of income inequality ballooning during the pandemic with the top third of jobs having almost fully recovered, while the lowest third remain below pre-pandemic levels. Implore cooperation to defeat this pandemic, address this inequality and ensure the surge of new jobs recreates a middle-class economy.
