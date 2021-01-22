Jan. 6, 2021, will live in infamy as one of greatest domestic terrorist acts in American history.
If foreign terrorists had attacked our nation’s capital, a unified and outraged America would demand retribution. But now that domestic Christian Nationalist terrorists have stormed and ransacked our Capitol in an attempted insurrection, many Americans, including our own Sen. Steve Daines and Rep. Matt Rosendale, have refused to hold the terrorists and their leader, President Donald Trump, accountable.
How could this happen in the land of the free and the brave?
Tragically, throughout our nation’s history many Americans have rejected freedom, democracy and patriotism in favor of hatred and violence.
In 1861 Southern Christian Nationalists, in the name of God opposed to democracy and freedom and seeking the perpetual enslavement of Black Americans, committed treason and went to war against our nation.
The KKK, a domestic Christian terrorist organization opposed to democracy and freedom, murdered many thousands of Black Americans over the course of a century.
Millions of conservative American Christians, opposed to democracy and freedom, in the 1930s condemned FDR and supported authoritarian and racist Christian Nationalist Nazism.
Since the Civil Rights era of the 1960s Christian Nationalists, opposed to democracy and freedom, have longed for authoritarian leaders committed to white supremacy.
Christian Nationalism, rooted in white supremacy and constructed upon lies, is neither Christian nor patriotic.
Now is the time for all patriotic Americans to embrace freedom, truth and democracy by clearly denouncing the domestic terrorist acts of Jan. 6, as well as the lies of a “stolen election” that led to the insurrection.
Sen. Daines and Rep. Rosendale, you have not demonstrated the courage to come to the defense of your country and the truth in this hour of great peril. The time has come for you to resign. Immediately.
