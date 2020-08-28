If you don’t care about drugs coming across the southern border or illegal immigration, do not support a president who works hard for job creation, even harder to cut taxes on the poor and middle class, works to control a pandemic caused by China, works to create a safer world, works hard for the minority, is working to get better cost for health care and medication, stopped the individual mandate that cost low-income Americans money they did not have, has worked for more fair trade, who does not stand for corruption or corrupt politicians, recognizes Jerusalem as capital of Israel, works for law and order, supports the police, works toward peace?
There is so many other things it would take books to tell it all. If you truly do not care about these good things, then just vote for Biden.
Biden has promised so much like raising taxes, stop building the wall, allow open borders and make a path for illegals, put a mandate in place for mask even outdoors, control gun ownership, promises to undo Trump policies that have been proven to help Americans. I would be very concerned what a Biden America would look like.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.