Montana consistently ranks as one of the highest, if not the highest, in terms of completed suicides each year. It is quite possible that more individuals will die by suicide, this year, than will die from COVID-19. The stay-at-home orders, put in place by Gov. Bullock, are likely to be a factor that increases suicide attempts and completions. Gallatin County Sheriff data currently supports this hypothesis. The economic devastation that is likely to be seen in the near future, as a result of these stay-at-home orders, may additionally factor into increases in suicide deaths.
One could question whether the current orders, put in place by Gov. Bullock, adequately consider this risk to our residents.
One could question whether limiting stay-at-home orders to only individuals with higher COVID-19 risk factors would be less costly and ultimately safer approaches to managing all of the risks associated with COVID-19.
It is unquestionable that our current effort needs to be intensely focused on antibody testing to allow individuals with immunity to return to normal activities, as soon as possible.
One could also question whether our current Medicaid system has been managed in a way that makes it responsive to this crisis. Due to inadequate reimbursement rates, Medicaid offers inferior access to care, especially mental health care.
An individual who loses their job is at high risk for suicide. Individuals who lose their jobs are likely to lose their health insurance, and be forced to rely upon Medicaid.
I would feel like I was under more competent leadership if I heard Gov. Bullock show more concern for individuals whose mental health is affected by the COVID-19 crisis, than I hear his concern for the Tooth Fairy and Easter Bunny.
