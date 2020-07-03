Please remember the admonition “my mask is for you and your mask is for me.”
To me, anyone who refuses to wear a mask inside a public place or outdoors in any gathering of unrelated persons, unless social distancing is strictly observed, is selfish and reckless with the lives of others -- in the extreme.
Temporarily forget politics and claims about the curtailment of individual rights, which must bow to common sense in the most dangerous of times. None of this matters once a person has inflicted harm on others, on themselves and on their nation. Americans have always understood that sometimes self-sacrifice is required in the worst of times.
