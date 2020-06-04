Support Local Journalism


Shops: No shoes, no shirt, no service.

People: OK! No problem.

Traffic Laws: Wear a seat belt in your car or get a ticket.

People: OK! No problem.

OSHA: While working in certain places, you must wear safety goggles and safety gear.

People: OK! No problem.

Airlines: You must be seated and wear a seat-belt, with your tray table up when taking off!

People: OK! No problem.

TSA: Before getting on this plane, you need to remove your shoes, your belt, anything from your pockets and go through this x-ray machine.

People: Ok! No problem.

Grocery Stores: Please wear a mask while you are shopping to help reduce the risk of infecting others with a potential deadly virus.

People: How dare you take away my personal liberties and rights!

Thomas Giebink

Bozeman

