In reply to Douglas M. Smith’s letter, “Ignorant Trump supporters not wanted in Bozeman:” Does this sound tolerant?
My family has attended two events that had a large amount of Trump supporters from all walks of life (Including people from the walk away campaign which I recommend Mr. Smith look into). I would like to briefly share my experience at the July 31 defend the police rally. I flew two American flags on my car along with a “Back the Blue” sign and “Blessed are the Peacemakers” sign.
The majority of the small group of protesters were extremely hateful. I informed those I came across that I had children in my car. The continued to yell obscenities and flip off myself and my children while smiling directly at my daughter who was videoing. My vehicle was stopped at a red light in front of the group of protesters. I told them, “We love you!” I man replied, “We hate you!”
There was so much hateful yelling it was hard to make out everything they were saying. It seemed as though me saying “We love you” caused them to yell more. I feel disappointed that local news “sugar coated” the behavior by these protestors. Otherwise I felt the article the Chronicle wrote about this event was well done. My experience with Chronicle staff at the event was very pleasant.
Regardless of the rude protestors the rally was great. What a welcoming group of people! When we got home from the event one of my children told me, “I want to do more Trump Pence.” My family will definitely be attending future similar rallies.
