With the nationwide protests opposing the mask mandate, I thought of the picture on the front page of the Chronicle of the woman protesting the mask mandate announcing: “MY body, MY Choice.” But this didn’t express all her sentiments.
There wasn’t enough room on her sign to say: “MY freedom, MY rights, MY…, ME…, MY…,” or her underlying message: “I don’t care about infecting you, my elderly relatives, or anybody else for that matter.”
Do any of these people ever think about ‘we?’ We are at war with a virus, a deadly invisible enemy. The only way to win is for all of us to come together and fight it, believing the experts and not the self-absorbed, megalomaniac occupant of the White House, his sycophants, or his cult members.
