Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


With the nationwide protests opposing the mask mandate, I thought of the picture on the front page of the Chronicle of the woman protesting the mask mandate announcing: “MY body, MY Choice.” But this didn’t express all her sentiments.

There wasn’t enough room on her sign to say: “MY freedom, MY rights, MY…, ME…, MY…,” or her underlying message: “I don’t care about infecting you, my elderly relatives, or anybody else for that matter.”

Do any of these people ever think about ‘we?’ We are at war with a virus, a deadly invisible enemy. The only way to win is for all of us to come together and fight it, believing the experts and not the self-absorbed, megalomaniac occupant of the White House, his sycophants, or his cult members.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Richard Brown

Bozeman

Tags